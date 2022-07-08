If you missed some of the larger fireworks displays over the July 4th weekend, there’s one more chance to see one tonight. Beverly Farm in Godfrey invites the public to attend its annual fireworks display which is scheduled for 9pm, weather permitting. Central States Fireworks will conduct the show, and the grounds will open at 7pm.
At 7:30pm, the resident choir will sing at the campus pavilion across from the recreation center. After that, visitors can assemble in the lawn area north of the Administration Building to view the fireworks. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, but no personal fireworks, alcohol, or weapons of any kind are permitted.
Beverly Farm is a residential community for those with developmental disabilities and was founded in 1897. It currently serves about 400 residents and is located on Humbert Road in Godfrey, just south of Highway 255.