Now that the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act is law, work turns to implementation and how to pay for it.
Powering up Electric Public Transportation was the topic of a recent online forum hosted by the Faith Coalition for the Common Good. Scott Allen is with the Citizens Utility Board.
“In Illinois, as well as nationally, pollution from transportation has overtaken the amount of harmful pollutants generated by the electricity-generation sector,” he said.
To that end, the discussion focused on how to moderate peaks and valleys on the power grid as more users come online and how best to store unused energy generated by wind and solar until battery technology improves.
Chicago and downstate metros already have a foot in the door when it comes to buses that run on renewable fuels, according to Susan Mudd, a senior advocate with the Environmental Law and Policy Center.
“There are transit companies in Illinois that are already making the transition to electric," she said. "Metro Transit in the Quad Cities already has at least eight electric transit buses and have ordered nine more. Champaign-Urbana has two hydrogen buses, and Bloomington-Normal has already planned to buy about a dozen electric buses. Peoria, as of just last week, now has three electric transit buses.”
In Chicago, Mudd says, “The CTA has a long-term plan to transition its entire 1,800 bus fleet to electric by (the year) 2040.”
As for how the changeover to renewables will be paid for, lots of eyes are on the ever-changing infrastructure legislation still taking shape in Washington, D.C.