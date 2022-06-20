About a month ago the Madison County Chiefs of Police expressed interest in establishing a Crime Stoppers organization in the county. While most surrounding counties have such a program, many find it surprising that Madison County does not. A meeting is planned for Tuesday to let the public ask questions of representatives from several central Illinois CrimeStoppers programs
Kathy Norris, Secretary of the Illinois State Crimestoppers board and police liaison for Macoupin County tells the Big Z since 1991 when the Macoupin / Montgomery County program was established, they have issued 3,256 codes, which is the way someone who is called in can be identified in case of reward. In addition:
Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line can remain anonymous, which she says can help law enforcement identify and remedy neighborhood issues. Tuesday’s meeting will be at the Madison County Board Room from 5:30 – 7pm. For more information, go to https://www.illinoiscrimestoppers.org/