The Alton riverfront will be a busy place today. The Alton Catfish Classic is going on as part of the Expo, and almost 400 visitors are expected to be a part of the inaugural Viking River Cruises port of call at 11:30am. You are invited to the docking for a brief ceremony.
Mayor David Goins will present a proclamation welcoming Viking Cruise Lines and its passengers. A brass band will welcome passengers, and local re-enactors dressed in vintage clothing will also be on hand greeting passengers including a few from the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site. Goins tells The Big Z for this to happen during the Expo is fortunate timing.
Today’s docking is the first of four visits by Viking to Alton in 2022. Additional and extended port calls are planned for 2023.