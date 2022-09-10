Viking ship.jpg

The Alton riverfront will be a busy place today. The Alton Catfish Classic is going on as part of the Expo, and almost 400 visitors are expected to be a part of the inaugural Viking River Cruises port of call at 11:30am. You are invited to the docking for a brief ceremony.

Mayor David Goins will present a proclamation welcoming Viking Cruise Lines and its passengers. A brass band will welcome passengers, and local re-enactors dressed in vintage clothing will also be on hand greeting passengers including a few from the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site. Goins tells The Big Z for this to happen during the Expo is fortunate timing.

Goins - Great timing.mp3

Today’s docking is the first of four visits by Viking to Alton in 2022. Additional and extended port calls are planned for 2023.