The Madison County Board Chairman is inviting the public to speak at the upcoming meeting of the Madison County Health Advisory Committee. Thirteen people spoke at the last meeting, and Kurt Prenzler says it was a respectful discourse with various opinions expressed on a variety of mostly pandemic-related topics.
Those included everything from the types of masks, how masks are worn and vaccinations in children. Prenzler tells The Big Z there has been more talk about being reactive to the pandemic rather than proactive in staying healthy.
The Health Advisory Committee is made up of medical professionals from across the county. Its purpose is to discuss and present information on all health issues to the county board. The Health Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30pm Tuesday at the Administration Building in the County Board room in Edwardsville.