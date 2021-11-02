(9:15am: updated with procession departure time) The funeral service for Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins will take place today at 11am at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. The public is encouraged to line the route of the funeral procession following the service from the center to the Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River. It should depart close to 1pm.
The public, law enforcement personnel, friends and family gathered on Monday afternoon and evening for a visitation for the 36-year-old officer, who was shot and killed last Tuesday while investigating a reported stolen car on the parking lot of a gas station in Pontoon Beach. A male suspect from Highland was taken into custody and is being held without bond in the case.
Today’s procession from Collinsville to the cemetery will follow Horseshoe Lake Road to Highway 111 through Pontoon Beach. It will then head east on I-270, north on 255, exit west on Madison Avenue, then north on Highway 111 through Roxana and into Wood River. Then, the procession will head west on Edwardsville Road where the law enforcement procession will end.
Graveside services will be private.