Post-traumatic stress disorder is most often associated with military men and women, but it can happen to anyone. PTSD describes the development of symptoms following a traumatic event, either through firsthand or secondhand exposure. A local clinical psychologist at OSF HealthCare in Alton says there are treatments if you are suffering from PTSD.
Ari Lakritz tells The Big Z one is called prolonged exposure therapy.
For example, a shooting victim may come to a counseling session and be shown a picture of a gun. Then at a session days or weeks later, they hear the sound of a gunshot. The stimuli increase in intensity as the person learns there is very little to fear now. Another is Cognitive processing therapy, which has people challenge or modify their beliefs about the trauma.