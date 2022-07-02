The 4th of July holiday is largely known for firework shows and loud parades. Because of this, this time of year can be difficult for many military veterans, as the loud booms of the fireworks can be very triggering for those who may be suffering from PTSD.
Marybeth Evans, an OSF HealthCare licensed clinical social worker says for veterans who struggle with the 4th of July holiday, Evans recommends paying close attention to when fireworks displays will be happening in your neighborhood, so you are not caught off guard.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 11 to 20 out of every 100 veterans experience some form of PTSD. If you or a loved one is struggling with PTSD, call 800-273-8255 – press "1" if you are a veteran. If you need immediate help, call 911 or go to your local emergency room.