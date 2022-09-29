Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore is calling for his Democratic opponent to condemn disruptive action from protesters after his news conference was “shut down.”
Outside of the Cook County jail Wednesday, Paul McKinnley, with an ex-offender organization, spoke against the SAFE-T Act just before introducing DeVore.
“We feel that this law would adversely affect ex-offenders as well as people who are not ex-offenders,” McKinnley said. “We also feel that it is a discriminatory law.”
The SAFE-T Act's provision that eliminates cash bail for a variety or crimes takes effect Jan. 1. Criticism has grown with state's attorneys filing lawsuits to stop the law's implementation and lawmakers looking to amend the bill in the fall veto session.
Just as DeVore was addressing the media Wednesday, a masked protester disrupted the event.
“Pre-trial fairness now,” the protester said, holding a sign with a similar message. “How many people died in Cook County jail?”
“He came here for the Democratic Party,” McKinnley said.
On a live video feed, McKinnley could be seen knocking a sign out of the protesters hand. The protester then came back around with another sign that said “DEVORE FASCIST.” The live feed then cut out.
DeVore later put out a statement that said supporters of incumbent Democratic Attorney General Kwame Raoul brought violence.
"Our press conference this morning with a coalition of community activists in the South Suburbs was shut down by supporters of [Gov. J.B. Pritzker] and Kwame Raoul who turned violent,” DeVore said. “I support everyone's right to protest peacefully. But violence in response to political and policy discussion is antithetical to the hope of a vibrant democracy. What happened today was totally unacceptable, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”
DeVore urged Raoul and Pritzker to condemn such disruptive acts.
“I call on Governor Pritzker and Kwame Raoul to join me in condemning the violence of their supporters, and committing to thoughtful, rational and peaceful dialogue on the many issues facing the people of Illinois for the remainder of this election cycle,” he said.
Raoul’s campaign said they had nothing to do with the event.
"We have no idea where Tom DeVore is on a day-to-day basis nor do we care," a spokesperson for Raoul's campaign said. They did not immediately respond when asked if they condemned such acts.
Pritzker’s campaign didn’t immediately respond.