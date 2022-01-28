Two groups organized a protest outside the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville on Thursday afternoon, calling on improvements in safety following a tornado that struck a warehouse in mid-December killing 6 workers. Those that demonstrated called on the company to cooperate with an investigation by the federal government into the deadly incident.
United Congregations of Metro East joined with the Missouri Workers Center in calling on Amazon to allow its workers to have their cell phones on them while at work and provide better emergency training for employees. The company, in a response to a wrongful death lawsuit filed earlier this month by the family of one of the victims, responded by saying all emergency procedures were followed the night of the storm and the building was constructed based on all local building codes.