You should protect yourself from ticks this summer. Ticks are notorious for carrying a couple of serious diseases — Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which is more prevalent in this area, according to a local doctor.
After being out in the woods or grassy areas, it's always a good idea to check for ticks, according to a doctor with OSF HealthCare. If you find one, you can remove it with tweezers. Dr. Robert Ayres, occupational health physician, says you should not pinch the tick or try to burn it out.
He says dogs should be checked as well, especially near the ears and armpit areas.