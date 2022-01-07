As the outdoor temperatures have now dropped well below freezing, a spokesperson for Illinois American Water Company wants you to be thinking about protecting your pipes from freezing. Water damage from frozen and burst pipes can be expensive, but in most cases can be avoided.
Karen Cotton with Illinois American Water says it’s best to take precautions before the cold weather arrives, but it’s not too late to do it now.
Cotton says you should make sure everyone at home knows where the main water shut-off valve is, and to make sure sprinkler and irrigation systems attached to the home are shut-off. More tips on guarding against winter water pipe damage are available at www.IllinoisAmWater.com