The frigid temperatures that have returned to the Riverbend can be dangerous, and in some cases deadly. When combined with ice and snow, there are concerns about slip and fall injuries, hand and arm injuries associated with snow blowers, and possibly the most common of the cold weather injuries - frostbite.
Alton Memorial Hospital spokesman Dave Whaley you should check on others during this cold snap.
The effects of frostbite can range from minor - redness, soreness, and swelling - to very severe - the loss of digits and loss of hands from necrosis. Dr. Mary Elizabeth Rashid with OSF HealthCare gives some guidance on when to seek medical attention.
Additionally, while hypothermia most often occurs at very cold temperatures, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does warn that hypothermia can occur even at cool temperatures above 40°F. Signs and symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, confusion, memory loss, slurred speech, fumbling hands, and drowsiness.