Legislation is being considered in Springfield to address triple-digit interest rates on consumer loans.
Last year, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act established a 36% interest rate cap on consumer loans in Illinois, but critics say some lenders are getting around the cap. The Woodstock Institute is urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 5840 that would close a loophole.
A borrower who goes by the name of Jazmine told The Center Square that she fell victim to a high-interest loan. She chose to not fully identify herself out of concern it would affect her livelihood.
“It was really horrible because I was unaware that the APR rate was 150% and every time that I would go and pay on my loan I was thinking that I was paying toward my principal but in reality I was not, I was only paying the interest rate,” said Jazmine.
A Sangamon County judge issued a preliminary injunction against the 36% cap after pawnbrokers filed a lawsuit against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
During debate of the law, the Illinois Small Loan Association testified that the 36% rate cap significantly impairs access to credit by ceasing small dollar loans from regulated providers and will eliminate critical access to credit. They also said the law would lead to the closure of Illinois businesses.
After the law went into effect, some lenders packed up and left the state. The head of LendNation said all 26 stores in Illinois closed, calling the state “inoperable territory.”
In a poll commissioned by the Woodstock Institute, 86% of respondents said they support a 36% rate cap.