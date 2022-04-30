This is the time of year when county fairs across the state are seeking sign-ups for county fair pageants. It was a good experience for Julie Hewitt, who now serves as executive director of the Illinois Nutrient Research and Education Council. She was Stark County Fair Queen in 1994.
Hewitt says being a county fair queen is about more than how one looks in an evening gown.
She says it is a good opportunity, as there is still an interview portion and speech contest. Winners of county fair pageants compete at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant in Springfield in January.