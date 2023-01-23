It’s the first time for Madison County’s “Project Homeless Connect” event in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday (January 27th) from ten until three at River of Life Church in Alton persons experiencing homelessness will be offered goods and services.
According to most-recent figures from 2020, Madison County had 146 unhoused. Forty-percent of those were children.
David Kerr is the homeless services coordinator for Madison County Community Development. He tells The Big Z more about what’s being offered Friday.
A Salvation Army van and one other van will be offering free rides to the event. Call the Madison County homeless hotline at 618-296-5300 to find out where the pick-up sites are located.