Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.