Illinois lawmakers are discussing ways to address the growing issue of youth unemployment across the state.
The Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention task force met with community leaders to discuss improving youth employment programs.
The unemployment rate in Illinois for people ages 16-24 is the highest among all age groups, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Annie Smith, the founder of Angel of God Resource Center in Chicago, a group that provides youth employment training and other services for young people in Chicago, said her goal is to help change those numbers.
"Our program engages the participants in positive, safe environments where they can learn to work with employers as they go into unsubsidized placement, that is our goal," Smith said.
These programs impact crime rates across the state as well. Adam Schuster of the Illinois Policy Institute said to help slow the rate of crime in the state, these youth programs need more funding, but other issues are in getting in the way.
"When Illinois has invested in these youth programs they have shown to bring down crime," Schuster said. "The problem that Illinois has is that we spend more than a quarter of our budget on pensions."
Northwestern University researchers recently released a report that links the spike in homicides from 2016 directly to a lack of funding during the state's two-year budget impasses in 2015.
The report highlights that during that time, funding was cut for state programs that serve Chicago’s most vulnerable populations. These include after-school programs, recreational leagues, summer job programs, social services, and counseling. As a result, homicides and violent crimes peaked.
Schuster said he is worried that due to the state's massive budget crisis, these important programs will again lack funding.
"Spending on pensions has continued to grow, but spending on core government services including youth unemployment, job training programs, and violence prevention programs have continued to shrink," Schuster said.
Illinois has among the highest pension debts in the United States.