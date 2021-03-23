Madison County’s new program that provides volunteers with a “resource tool kit” to pick up litter is seeing success after only a few weeks.
“It’s fantastic so many people are volunteering their time to pick up litter in our county,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.
Building and Zoning Director Chris Doucleff said since the Clean Communities program launched March 8, more than 50 individuals and groups picked up a resource tool kit of trash bags, reflective vests, gloves and litter grabbers.
“We have distributed 225 kits as of (Tuesday),” Doucleff said. “People want to be a part of cleaning things up.”
Willard Wallace, 83, a former principal at Civic Memorial High and Trimpe Middle schools in Bethalto, praised the program.
“This is the best thing the county has ever done to get the community involved,” Wallace said.
Doucleff said the county is supplying materials for groups of up to 24 people.
Prenzler said he hates seeing litter and judging by the response, he believes residents agree.
“We don’t want litter to be the first thing people see when they visit our county,” he said. “We’re excited with this program, because it allows people to be a part of the solution.”
Visit recycling@co.madison.il.us or call (618) 296-4468 for information about the program. Madison County Clean Communities is on Facebook, where volunteer cleanups can be shared with the hashtag #MadCoClean.