A pilot program to help attract more minorities to the teaching field is being launched by the Illinois State Board of Education. The idea is to diversify the teacher workforce, which right now is predominantly made up of people identifying as white.
The board's Jennifer Kirmes says 24 colleges and universities in Illinois – including Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and Carlinville's Blackburn College – have volunteered to participate in the initiative.
Kirmes says the ultimate goal is to have a workforce that is more representative of the state's student body.