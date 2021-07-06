The public is invited to pay their respects today (Tuesday, July 6) as the body of South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner is transported from St. Louis to Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River this morning. You may gather along a non-interstate route as the procession passes by. It should arrive in the Riverbend around 9:30 a.m.
According to the South Roxana Fire Department, the chief will depart from Barnes Hospital in St. Louis at 9 a.m., then travel east on Forest Park Avenue to I-64 east across the Poplar Street Bridge. The motorcade will then travel to I-55/70 eastbound to I-255 northbound.
The motorcade will exit 255 at Illinois 111 in Wood River, then make its way north to Pitchford Funeral Home.
A funeral visitation is schedule for 2-9 p.m. Friday at the Nazarene Community Theater in Roxana, with a first responder walk-through at 7 p.m.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the theater.