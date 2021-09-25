Madison County probation officers are reaching out for the public’s help in support of the Restore Network. They are collecting new diapers and wipes for the agency. You can bring them to the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville– Suite 312. The collection drive runs through Oct. 21.
Probation Officer Harlon Bloodworth tells The Big Z about the mission of the charity.
A Bethalto resident, Bloodworth and his wife, Lisa, began fostering children in 2016. His co-workers saw the good that Restore Network does with their foster program — and decided to help with the collection drive.