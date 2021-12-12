Lawyers in Madison County continue to donate time to give free legal advice to the low-income residents of the county. The Third Judicial Court Pro Bono Committee continues to provide free legal help to low-income members of the public. Much of the past year has seen volunteers conduct appointments via Zoom.
In addition to the Legal Advice Clinic, the Madison County Law Library and Legal Self-Help Center provides general information and resources to the public Monday thru Friday. Serving just over 3,500 people just in the third quarter of 2021, the County is fortunate to be able to offer such a service to residents. The Library and Self-Help Center can be found in the basement of the Madison County Courthouse. To make an appointment or volunteer, call 296-4900.