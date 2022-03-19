Citing stressful conditions and low pay, staffing shortages have prompted officials from the private ambulance industry to ask for a lifeline.
The Great Resignation has affected private ambulance companies particularly hard, with an EMT turnover rate of 40% annually.
“They can go and work at a significantly less stressful job and make more money and that presents a real danger for people who need ambulance transportation,” said Chris Vandenberg, president of the Illinois State Ambulance Association.
Vandenberg points to an ISAA wage survey that shows EMTs in Chicago making $15 an hour compared to $26 an hour for a DoorDash driver.
The ISAA is turning to Springfield for help.
“We are looking for some American Rescue Plan Act funds that help reimburse ambulance providers for the COVID-related expenses that we have, a sort of bandage to help us stop the bleeding,” Vandenberg said. “We are also looking for a Medicaid rate increase and raise what we can pay to these EMTs and paramedics.”
Vandenberg is fearful that wait times for ambulances will continue to increase if the staffing shortage crisis is not addressed. He notes wait times in Chicago are up to 12 hours.
“Downstate you are seeing longer wait times and that is forcing a hospital to go on bypass and not having a staffer that is dedicated to making sure that person is safe there,” Vandenberg said.
Last year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed HB684, which the ISAA said would have freed up millions of dollars in withheld funding for ambulance providers. Pritzker's office said the bill could potentially disrupt care and reduce the quality of such services for vulnerable Illinoisans.
“It shows blatant disregard for the General Assembly, which passed this legislation unanimously, and ultimately, it hurts patients who rely on ground transport for critical medical services who will suffer from longer waits for their care,” Vandenberg said.