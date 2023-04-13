According to one Republican leader, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's comments on winning in politics show his lack of willingness to work with the other side.
Pritzker attended a forum at the University of Harvard Institute of Politics Monday, and discussed the state of politics in Illinois and beyond.
Pritzker was asked by an audience member what could be done to improve government in the United States.
"When I think of the federal government, it is like it is stymied. It is not getting the things done that really protect people," Pritzker said. "In the end, how do we break through all of that? We need to win, we meaning Democrats have to win."
Pritzker went on to say that there is no other way to fix government than by electing Democrats.
"I mean, we have to go win in the Congress, in the House and the Senate. I don't know how to say it in any other way," Pritzker said. "There is no other way to break through. What would I change about the federal government? We have to win in order to get the policies we believe in."
Illinois House Assistant Republican Leader Mike Marron, R-Fithian, said the governor's comments have reaffirmed what some have felt when trying to work with Pritzker on specific issues.
"His words just confirm what I have felt all along that I guess Republican voices in this state are just not important. I guess he just doesn't care," Marron told The Center Square. "He is just going to write off all of the people we represent. It's very sad."
The Illinois House and Senate hold a Democratic majority and have been able to pass many Democratic-sponsored bills with no support from Republicans. Marron said legislation is enacted without consideration of the concerns from his constituents and other Republican regions.
Marron said he offered his support to the governor during the COVID-19 pandemic but was met with no response from the governor.
"I would go on radio shows, and I would say, 'hey, we have to cut Governor Pritzker some slack because nobody has ever dealt with this before, and we are in uncharted territory,'" Marron said. "You would think that that vocal support that I lended him that he would at least pick up the phone and say 'hey, what's going on in the 104th district? What can we do to help you?' He ignored me."
Marron said one-party governments do not work, and Illinois is an example of that idea.
"It's very problematic when one party runs the state and has no accountability to the voters," Marron said. "You are seeing that in Illinois."
After defeating state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, in the 2022 Gubernatorial election, Pritzker told CBS he was not opposed to working with the Republicans.
"I'm open to working with Republicans on good, rational, solid ideas for the future of the state, and yeah, compromise is a good thing," Pritzker said.