A major change might be coming to the way Democrats use primary elections to select their presidential candidate. The Democratic National Committee is considering taking away the tradition of early voting in Iowa and New Hampshire. That leaves Illinois looking to fill the hole in the Midwest as the state that votes first.
Democrat Governor JB Pritzker says he’d love Illinois to beat out other midwestern rivals – Minnesota and Michigan that are seen as frontrunners to take Iowa’s spot.
Nevada is pushing to take over New Hampshire’s spot on the calendar and have its primary moved up.