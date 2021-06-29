State launches mask-wearing campaign

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is reminding Illinoisans that the pandemic is not over. During a press conference Monday, Pritzker showed up with a mask on and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 84 cases of the Delta variant, with a vast majority in the Chicago area. Dr. Jane Orient is the executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.

According to IDPH, 53 percent of people in Illinois 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

 

