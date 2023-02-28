Gov. J.B. Pritzker shares agency findings and recommendations for the Illinois Children's Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative.
The initiative started in March of 2022 and aimed to update statewide systems to make it easier for families looking to get care for a loved one with behavioral health issues.
The program collaborates with the Illinois Departments of Human Services, Healthcare and Family Services, Children and Family Services, Juvenile Justice, Public Health, and the Illinois State Board of Education.
On Friday, Pritzker provided an update on the program's progress.
"As of Jan. 30 of this year, 41% of the cases that came through that front door that we created in the pilot were already fully resolved," Pritzker said. "That's pretty amazing."
As the program nears its first anniversary, the agencies offered suggestions to improve access to behavioral health services for Illinois families.
The recommendations for 2023 include creating a centralized resource for families seeking services, increasing capacity, and rebuilding the workforce.
Pritzker said they would also be offering in-person visits.
"We plan to offer universal screenings in schools and pediatrics to ensure that behavioral health problems are detected and addressed early," Pritzker said.
The state will also be introducing a call-in number for those with questions related to the program or those seeking help.
"We are adding to it a hotline for assistance in specialized guidance for those beginning the process of accessing care," Pritzker said.
Several state agencies, including DCFS, have drawn criticism for improper care of patients in their facilities. However, Pritzker says progress is being made.
"Nearly a year ago, I announced the Children's Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative, which builds on the substantial progress made by Illinois agencies to ensure that every young person experiencing mental or behavioral health problems can access needed services," said Pritzker. "Through rate increases, community networks, and inter-agency collaboration, we are taking a multi-faceted, comprehensive approach to establish the number one children's behavioral healthcare system in the nation."