At the Illinois Governor's Conference on Travel & Tourism this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is experiencing record levels of tourism.
The conference is an annual look at the economic impact of tourism in Illinois. Illinois' tourism and hospitality industry contributes significantly to the state's economy, employing nearly 400,000 people statewide in 2021.
Pritzker said he recognizes the importance of tourism in the state, and that his administration has reflected that.
"That is why my administration has invested historic amounts of funding into our tourism industry to help bounce back bigger and better than ever," Pritzker said. "We distributed more than $285 million to restaurants, hotels and small businesses."
In 2021, the direct visitor spending totaled $32.2 billion for the state and generated a total economic impact of $59.5 billion for the year. Pritzker said he expects even better numbers this year.
"Our 2022 numbers are bound to break post-COVID records," Pritzker said. "Our tourism recovery is a key priority of mine, as I know it is for you."
Lawmakers in 2019 approved tax and fee increases as part of Pritzker's "Rebuild Illinois" plan that makes $45 billion worth of investments in roads, bridges, railroads, universities, early childhood centers, and state facilities over six years.
Pritzker said that plan has played a part in their tourism numbers for 2022.
"We have invested over $2 billion so far in the sights and resorts and parks through our Rebuild Illinois capital program," Pritzker said. "Let me be clear. This is just the beginning. My administration remains laser-focused on providing support for this critical industry."
With its $59 billion total economic impact, tourism in Illinois creates 388,800 jobs and raises $4.3 billion in state & local tax revenue.