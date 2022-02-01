Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give his annual budget address tomorrow (Wed) but he may do it just to the cameras. The address will be held at noon on Wednesday, and because of the winter storm in the forecast, lawmakers have now cancelled sessions later this week.
The Illinois Senate will be in session today only but the House has postponed sessions this week due to the weather.
As of now the governor plans to go ahead with the speech, and if he does you can hear it live on the Big Z 107.1FM/1570AM, Wednesday at noon.