Illinois school children and staff should still be wearing a mask, according to Governor JB Pritzker. Even though a legislative committee turned down a new emergency rule this week, the original school mask executive order still stands and is widely supported, says the governor.

Governor Pritzker says they are still waiting to hear if the appellate court will overturn a judge's ruling nixing the school mask rule. Until then, he says districts not included in the lawsuit should follow the mandate.