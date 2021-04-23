Recognizing Earth Day on April 22, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed two executive orders that put consumers and climate first, further advancing the administration’s commitment to transition to clean energy economy and protect the health, safety, and well-being of Illinois communities and consumers.
The orders pave the way for a new Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program to provide $80 million in assistance to households to avoid disconnections, and a State Fleet Working Group that will move the state toward low-emission and zero-emission vehicles for future purchases and leases.
As a member of the U.S. Climate Alliance, Illinois continues to work toward meeting Paris Climate Agreement targets by implementing policies and programing that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26-28 percent by 2025. Under the leadership of Pritzker, the administration is taking steps to protect Illinois’ natural resources and prepare the state’s workers and economy for the transition to a clean energy economy.
“The urgent need to address climate change, revitalize our state, and create jobs means that now is the time to transition to a clean energy economy, and this Earth Day, I’m taking action to protect our residents and the environment,” Pritzker said. “By expanding assistance for Illinois utility customers, we’re making a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of customers at risk for disconnection right now — and by redirecting Illinois’ fleet of vehicles to prioritize low-emission and zero-emission vehicles, we’re setting the next generation of residents up for a better future. My administration is committed to making Illinois a leader in a clean energy and an equitable economy, and I’m proud to take another step toward fulfilling that mission.”
Executive Order 2021-07
The order temporarily suspends two provisions of the Illinois Energy Assistance Act, expanding the use of available emergency relief dollars for utility customers at risk of service disconnections following the end of the winter moratorium, and maximizing the number of households eligible for relief. The order paves the way for a new Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program, allocating an estimated $80 million to help households in crisis. The expanded assistance measures will grant billing relief for nearly 80,000 current and former Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program customers at risk for disconnection and prevent service shutoffs because of a consumer’s inability to pay.
Eligible Illinoisans may receive a one-time credit of at least $250 up to a maximum of $5,000 for each eligible utility account. Families eligible for benefits include those who are currently on a utility disconnection list based on arrearages, as well as those who have received state energy assistance through LIHEAP or PIPP between Oct. 1, 2018, and June 30, 2021.
Upon the filing of UDAP Emergency Rules, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will move to immediately mobilize state and federal LIHEAP funding to help clients enrolled in the program be removed from the utilities’ shutoff lists. The department will work with utility companies and local agencies to process invoices and credit customer accounts as soon as next month.
The expanded safety net measures are available for all residents qualifying based on prior LIHEAP enrollment, regardless of provider. To conduct outreach to eligible customers, the state of Illinois is working with the six largest regulated gas and electric utilities in the state: ComEd, Ameren, Nicor Gas, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, and MidAmerican Energy. To reach additional customers beyond these service areas, the state is working with local agencies who assist with distributing LIHEAP benefits on an annual basis.
Families interested in applying for the UDAP program should contact their local LIHEAP agency. To find your local agency, call DCEO’s dedicated Help Illinois Families hotline at (833) 711-0374 or visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com.
Executive Order 2021-08
Pritzker signed the order to ensure future vehicles purchased or leased by the state of Illinois, to the extent possible, will be low-emission and zero-emission vehicles. The order also establishes a State Fleet Working Group of representatives from agencies within the administration that will lead the effort and take steps to procure and encourage the use of electric vehicles for state employees and the general public.
The working group will be led by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services and will include the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Commerce Commission. In the coming months, the group will begin efforts to reduce emissions from the transportation sector by establishing a plan to finance the purchase of low-emission and zero-emission vehicles for state use. The group will also develop a plan for the installation of electric vehicle chargers in support of state-owned electric vehicles and create a guide to ensure the vehicles receive proper maintenance and care.
In addition to leading the State Fleet Working Group, CMS will develop a plan to install electric vehicle chargers on state property for employees and public-use. CMS will utilize existing funds from Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan to facilitate the buildout of electric vehicle chargers at state-leased buildings.
To reduce local air pollutants, the Illinois State Board of Education will also work in coordination with IDOT and IEPA to provide information about low-emission and zero-emission school bus options for local school districts.