Gov. J.B. Pritzker conceded Thursday that the midterm elections later this year could be rough on Democrats.
Illinois Republicans are energized after the GOP’s gubernatorial win in Virginia, hoping the momentum swings the state from blue to red and a similar situation sets up in the Land of Lincoln.
Speaking with the WashingtonPost.com, Pritzker was asked if he was concerned about the November election.
“There's no doubt that this is going to be a tougher year for Democrats than 2020 or 2018, but it's in large part because of the challenges that COVID brought on,” said Pritzker.
The economy is expected to be a hot-button issue for Illinois voters. Inflation continues to affect households, as food and gas prices continue to escalate.
Inflation eased slightly in April after months of relentless increases but remained near a 40-year high. Consumer prices jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, the government said Wednesday.
The U.S. Labor Department reported the prices Americans pay for groceries rose 1% in April and are up over 10% over the 12 months.
“It's Democrats that have rescued the economy,” said Pritzker. “It’s Democrats that have kept people safe and healthy when Republicans like Donald Trump were working against all of those things.”
Saying if there was ever a time that Illinoisans would be fed up with the status quo it would be now, a group of Republicans have formed the Illinois’ Freedom Caucus. The group promises to attack what it says is excessive state spending and push for socially conservative proposals.
“You would think if there was ever a time where people would be fed up with the status quo, it would be now,” said State Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland.