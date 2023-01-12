As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor.
Pritzker says the law will be enforced.
Illinois is the 9th state to have a ban on assault style weapons. A number of county sheriff’s have also issued statements that they will not enforce the law in their jurisdictions.