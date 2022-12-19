Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed.
The measure, which was certified passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues.
"This is the greatest state in the nation, let us be clear, and part of the reason is that we have a rich history of upholding worker's rights in Illinois," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said standing alongside state lawmakers and union presidents Thursday. "I said we were going to ban three words for the dictionaries of the state of Illinois, 'right to work.' Well, today we are getting that done."
Pritzker also said this is an accomplishment for many Illinoisans.
"We proclaimed that there would be no right-to-work laws ever to see the light of day in Illinois, and that's because of the great leaders in the Senate, the great leadership in the House, and electing a governor that is pro-worker." Pritzker said.
The measure was met with pushback from various Illinois groups.
The Illinois Municipal League, a group that advocates for local governments, opposed the measure. In a fact sheet, the IML urged a no vote and said the measure was unnecessary.
"Illinois already has enacted legislation prohibiting local right-to-work ordinances; a constitutional provision for that purpose is unnecessary," the IML said. "Municipalities are impacted by this in a variety of ways. For example, minimum staffing for firefighters as a mandatory subject of collective bargaining and the current requirements for fire department promotions will now both be constitutionally protected."
Other groups warned the measure will raise property taxes for increased labor costs.
"Illinois households can expect to pay an additional $2 billion in property taxes by 2026 if voters OK Amendment 1 and property tax increases continue at their recent rate," Illinois Policy's Bryce Hill said in a blog post.
The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, or AFL-CIO, the largest federation of unions in the United States, applauded the state's actions.
"Illinoisans put working people first when they passed the Workers' Rights Amendment," said IL AFL-CIO President Tim Drea. "Fighting for workers' rights is and always will be our lane. I look forward to continuing to build on the strong solidarity of our statewide labor movement and working with elected officials like Governor Pritzker, who are not afraid to do the right thing for the working people of Illinois."