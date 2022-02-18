An Illinois appeals court has denied Gov. J.B. Pritzker's appeal of a lower court's ruling his school mask and exclusion policy null and void. In a decision published late Thursday night, two of three Fourth District Appellate Court justices said since the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) blocked Pritzker's rule earlier this week, Pritzker's appeal is moot because there is no rule in place.
The appeals court notes that local school districts can manage COVID-19 mitigations independently. Last week, JCAR voted against extending Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools waiting instead to hear from the appellate court. The entire process began on February 4 when a judge from Sangamon County issued a temporary restraining order on the mask mandate, leading to many school districts to take it upon themselves to make their own rules. Since then, hundreds of districts have gone to a mask-optional approach and eliminated exclusion from class due to close contact with someone with COVID-19.