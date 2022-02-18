An appeal of an order on masks in schools has been dismissed by an Illinois appeals court and many local lawmakers are applauding the decision. In a decision published late Thursday night, two of three Fourth District Appellate Court justices said since the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules blocked Pritzker's rule earlier this week, Pritzker's appeal is moot because there is no rule in place.
State Representative Amy Elik (R - Fosterburg) says the ruling gives local control back to school districts.
The appeals court notes that local school districts can manage COVID-19 mitigations independently. State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R – Jacksonville) says this is a good step.
State Representative Avery Bourne (R - Morrisonville):
Last week, JCAR voted against extending Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools waiting instead to hear from the appellate court. The entire process got a jump start on February 4 when a judge from Sangamon County issued a temporary restraining order on the mask mandate, leading to many school districts to take it upon themselves to make their own rules. Since then, hundreds of districts have gone to a mask-optional approach and eliminated exclusion from class due to close contact with someone with COVID-19.