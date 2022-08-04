Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville. The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort.
The $21 million in funding for infrastructure projects in the new town of Cahokia Heights will be a much-needed improvement for residents who have suffered for many years with poor infrastructure:
Cahokia Heights was created in 2021 with the merger of Cahokia, Alorton, and Centreville. The improvements will help prevent flood water from entering and overwhelming the sewer collection system during a storm and rehab or replace about 35 lift stations.
In Caseyville, Tyson Foods announced an expansion at its plant and held a ribbon cutting. At Rend Lake, $17.5 million was announced for improvements to the Rend Lake Resort.
(The Illinois Information Service provided some additional details for this story)