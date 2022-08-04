pritzker - cahokia heights

Gov. Pritzker announcing Cahokia Heights funding. (Photo: Gov. Pritzker Facebook)

Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville.  The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort.

The $21 million in funding for infrastructure projects in the new town of Cahokia Heights will be a much-needed improvement for residents who have suffered for many years with poor infrastructure:

Cahokia Heights was created in 2021 with the merger of Cahokia, Alorton, and Centreville.  The improvements will help prevent flood water from entering and overwhelming the sewer collection system during a storm and rehab or replace about 35 lift stations. 

In Caseyville, Tyson Foods announced an expansion at its plant and held a ribbon cutting.  At Rend Lake, $17.5 million was announced for improvements to the Rend Lake Resort.

