Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is leading in a new poll on the race for the top seat in state government. The incumbent Democrat would get 51% of the vote according to the WGN/The Hill/Emerson College Poll of likely voters, with his Republican challenger State Senator Darren Bailey pulling in 36%. Of those polled, 8% said they were undecided and 5% said they would vote for someone else.
Voters indicated the economy was the number one issue, followed by threats to democracy, abortion, and crime. There are less than 6 weeks until the November 8 Election Day, and early voting begins at county clerk’s offices around Illinois today.