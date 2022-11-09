Pritzker 49.jpg

Just moments after the polls closed at 7pm Tuesday, both the Associated Press and Chicago Tribune called the Illinois Governor's race for Democrat Incumbent J.B. Pritzker. Both were correct, in that Democrats would go on to win all statewide races.  Pritzker was facing two challengers: Republican Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. The Illinois Radio Network's Greg Bishop has this update on some of the other races:

915_election_night.mp3