As the number of schools who choose to defy his mask executive order continue to mount, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues to say they will face consequences. The governor says those schools not following masking requirements are endangering students, the people that work there, parents, and grandparents.
He goes on to say we are living in a dangerous time and is especially concerned the Delta variant is having a significant impact on younger people.
Several schools who originally said they would defy the order have since reversed course. Initially, schools are placed on 60 days probation and if they don't take corrective action, they risk losing recognition.