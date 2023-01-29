A Granite City man is headed to federal prison after disobeying terms of his supervised release from previous gun convictions.
U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe says 30-year-old Donnie Sherrell pled guilty to one count of firearm possession by a felon and was sentenced to seven years behind bars.
According to court documents, Sherrell ran from a traffic stop in July 2022 and scaled a fence at a Madison elementary school playground, where he attempted to discard the pistol he had on him.
Surveillance video captured that action, and police captured Sherrell a short time later.
In March 2015 he was sentenced to 70 months in prison and three years supervised release on various gun-related convictions.