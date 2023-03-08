A Bethalto man has been dealt a 6-year prison sentence for killing a Godfrey woman in a 3-vehicle crash in early November, 2020. 31-year-old Jacob Michael Stize pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more resulting in a death. 39-year-old Megan Labrenz was killed in the crash as she was leaving the Godfrey Wal-Mart.
Labrenz was leaving the Wal-Mart parking lot just before 7pm, turning left to go north when her vehicle was struck by the southbound vehicle driven by Stize. The impact knocked the vehicles into a third vehicle. Labrenz was taken to a local hospital where she later died. The others suffered minor injuries. Sitze will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence and will receive credit for time served while in custody.