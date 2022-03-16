A handful of Madison County offices will be contested in this year’s primary election, along with a couple of Riverbend-area county board seats. Michael Turner of Godfrey will challenge incumbent Ray Wesley of Alton on the Republican ticket for the District 7 seat. The neighboring 8th District will see a veteran face off against a political newcomer.
The 8th District covers a large part of Alton. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. will be opposed by Abe Barham. The winner will face former Alton City Councilman, Republican Mike Velloff in November. There are other primary races in Granite City, Glen Carbon, and Collinsville. As for the county offices, Godfrey’s Mike Walters will face Linda Andreas of Maryville for County Clerk with the winner to oppose incumbent Democrat Debbie Ming-Mendoza in the fall. For treasurer, incumbent Chris Slusser will face challenger Doug Hulme, both Republicans. Sheriff John Lakin is retiring, so either Jeff Connor or Jeff Larner will be the next sheriff. Both are also running as Republicans. The Primary Election is Tuesday, June 28.