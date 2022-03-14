The Better Business Bureau is asking to be aware of the various aspects of the supply chain issues. There have been challenges for months getting products to their intended destinations, and that has led to empty shelves, rising prices, and in some cases, angry consumers.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien says there has also been accusations of price gouging. He tells The Big Z how you can identify gouging versus the legit hiking of prices.
O’Brien says you can shop around, conserve on what you use, and maintain equipment that could be costly to replace. And he asks you be kind to the front-line workers who often bear the brunt of angry consumers but have little if any say in what the price of an item or service may be.