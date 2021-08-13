As new and returning college students head into the fall semester, the Better Business Bureau wants to remind us about the dangers of campus identity theft and fraud. They say students and their parents should be vigilant in protecting students' sensitive information.
One way to combat the problem, BBB investigator Don O'Brien said, is to urge students to avoid having sensitive information sent to campus mailboxes. He said another way is to never loan out a credit or debit card.
He also recommended not leaving any sensitive documents lying around a dorm room such as Social Security cards, passports, or other easily obtainable forms of identification used for potential identity theft or fraud.