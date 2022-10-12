Now through April is prime time for controlled burns, and the Habitat Strike Team – part of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center – is gearing up for a busy season. Prescribed burns are controlled applications of fire to the landscape by a team of experts under specific weather conditions.
Kathryn Krydynski, Habitat Strike Team Coordinator tells The Big Z what they do.
The Habitat Strike Team works within a 90-mile radius of NGRREC’s Field Station, and depending on seasonal conditions, may conduct or assists on at least 25 burns in a season, covering over 6,200 acres. For more information on the Habitat Strike Team, click here: http://www.ngrrec.org/HST/