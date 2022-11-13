The weather is changing, and we could see wintry precipitation in the forecast at any time. With that possibility in mind, the owner of Tucker's Automotive in Godfrey is offering some tips for area motorists. There are a number of things you should consider when dealing with winter driving.
There are several things you need to do to winterize your car. One is to make sure your headlight lenses are as clear as they can be. He says you can fix the cloudy headlights with a do-it-yourself kit, or they can do it for you at the shop. Chuck Tucker tells The Big Z you should also pay attention if you start hearing a squealing noise under the hood.
Tucker says you should also keep an eye on your tires, and make sure there is enough tread to handle the inevitable snow and slush. Batteries don't like the cold weather, so you should get that checked as well.