County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler plans to appoint an administrator and information technology director Tuesday during a special Madison County board meeting.
Prenzler will appoint, with approval of the County Board, Community and Economic Development Administrator Dave Tanzyus to serve as the county administrator and Chris Bethel as the IT director, to fill the vacant positions.
“I believe both gentlemen will do a great job,” Prenzler said.
The county approved Tanzyus’ appointment as community development administrator in December 2020. He has 30 years of experience in all levels of government.
Tanzyus holds a bachelor of arts in history from Oral Roberts University and a master of arts in communications from Lindenwood University.
His background includes district director for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost; oversaw the southern region of the State of Illinois Comptroller’s Local Debt Recovery Program under Judy Baar Topinka; served as Madison County’s commissioner on the Bi-State Development Board (Metro), which included a term as Metro’s Audit Committee chairman during two Metro Link expansions.
Tanzyus also worked for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and on the (then) federally funded Comprehensive Child Development Program. He served as an elected board member and president to the Collinsville Area Recreation District.
Bethel started working for IT in January 2017. He began as a project manager, then became manager of network services. He’s served as interim IT director for the department during the past year.
Bethel holds a bachelor of science in computer management and information systems from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Prior to the county, Bethel worked in various IT positions, including computer operator and assistant network administrator.
Bethel also worked as a legislative aide/communications liaison, communications analyst and as district director for Illinois State Rep. Dwight Kay.
The board meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the County Board Room of the Administration Building. All attendees will be required to wear masks.
