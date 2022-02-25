An Edwardsville woman that worked for two Riverbend school districts in recent years and accused of engaging in sex acts with minors has a preliminary hearing today in Madison County Court. 29-year-old Danielle C. Fischer of the 400 block of Roanoke Drive in Edwardsville is charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of child pornography for the alleged acts.
The child pornography charges allege she and one of the young men engaged in sex acts on film or video. According to information from the Edwardsville Police Department, Fischer was a permanent substitute teacher in the Roxana School District during the 2020-2021 school year and worked for the Alton School District during the 2021-2022 school year. The original charges were filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on February 4, and a Madison County Grand Jury issued an indictment on the accusations late last week.